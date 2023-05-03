Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » BRT Driver Who Crashed Into Train Arraigned For Manslaughter

BRT Driver Who Crashed Into Train Arraigned For Manslaughter

YouNews May 3, 2023 Celebrity, Court Cases, Crime, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 64 Views

A Lagos State Bus Rapid Transit driver, Osibanjo Oluwaseun, who collided with a moving train at Ikeja and allegedly killed six people was, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Ikeja High Court.

The defendant, who was arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala, is facing 16 counts bordering on involuntary manslaughter and previous harm, preferred against him by the state government.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Babajide Martins, told the court that the BRT driver negligently killed the victims by ignoring warning signals and ran into an on-coming train.

He said the defendant also negligently inflicted grievous harm on 10 other passengers on the bus.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Zenith Bank Delivers Strong Q1 2023 Results with Exceptional 41% Gross Earnings’ Growth

Zenith Bank Plc has announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ending 31st March ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023