Buhari re-appoints Abike Dabiri-Erewa as NIDCOM chairman

Abike Dabiri-Erewa has been appointed for a second term as the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President sent a letter to the Senate requesting confirmation of her reappointment.

In addition to this, President Buhari also wrote a separate letter to the Senate seeking the confirmation of the appointment of six federal commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to fill existing vacancies in the states.

The six nominees are Ayogu Eze, Peter Okpara, Hauwa Aliyu, Rajiya Ayuba, Kolawole Adebola, and Ismailia Agaka