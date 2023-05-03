Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Ex-Abia Gov TA Orji’s son impeached as Abia Speaker

Ex-Abia Gov TA Orji’s son impeached as Abia Speaker

YouNews May 3, 2023 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 47 Views

The Speaker of Abia Assembly, Hon Chinedum Orji, has been impeached by members of the State House of Assembly.

Orji, who is the first son of the former governor of the State, Senator Theodore Orji was impeached at about 9 am Tuesday.

About 18 of the 24-member House signed for the Speaker’s impeachment, while four refused to sign.

They include Ginger Onwusibe, Munachim Alozie, Solomon Akpulonu, and Kelechi Onuzuruike.

Although details of the Speaker’s impeachment were still sketchy at the time of this report but was gathered Orji’s removal followed a motion moved by Hon. Chukwudi Apugo (Umuahia East), and seconded by Hon. Okey Igwe (PDP, Umunneochi).

It is still curious to many that 18 members of the Assembly signed for the impeachment with the exception of two persons.

Hon Solomon Akpulonu had moved the motion for the impeachment and was seconded by Hon. Chijioke Chukwu (Bende North).

Details of his impeachment, YOUNEWS’ learnt is connected with the alleged unwillingness of the Speaker to commence impeachment proceedings against the state governor, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Zenith Bank Delivers Strong Q1 2023 Results with Exceptional 41% Gross Earnings’ Growth

Zenith Bank Plc has announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ending 31st March ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023