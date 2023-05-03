Govt not responsible for jobs creation, but…– Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina has disclosed that it is not the responsibility of the government to create jobs for its citizens.

He said this Tuesday morning on Arise News Television programme ‘The Morning Show’ while speaking on the achievements of the President, Muhammadu Buhari , in the last eight years.

Adesida noted that all that the government does is create an enabling environment for creating jobs while the private sector creates jobs.

Responding to the question he was asked on President Buhari’s promise to create 3 million jobs annually in 2015, Adesina said, “Did you say 3 million was the promise? I wouldn’t say he put a figure. What I recall was that President Buhari gave the per cent of joblessness in the country. I wouldn’t recall that he gave a specific figure for the number of jobs we are creating. For all you know, that may have come from anywhere.

Regard as it may, it is the job and the duty of the government to create an enabling environment for jobs in the country. It is not the government itself that creates jobs. All it does is to create an enabling environment.

Most of the jobs you need in a country would come from the private sector. As long as you have an enabling environment, it is the private sector that will create the jobs.”

He, however, noted that Buhari has achieved in all sectors including oil and gas, infrastructure, legislative matters, and security.