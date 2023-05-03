GTCO Plc Releases 2023 Unaudited Results …Reports Profit Before Tax of ₦74.1b

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO or the Group) has released its Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2023, to the NigerianExchange Group (NGX) and London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The Group reported profit before tax of ₦74.1billion, representingan increase of 36.5% over ₦54.3billion recorded in the corresponding period ended March 2022. The Group’s loan book(net) dipped by 1.5% from ₦1.88trillion recorded as at December2022 to ₦1.86trillion in March 2023, while deposit liabilitiesincreased by 9.9% from ₦4.61trillion in December 2022 to ₦5.07trillion in March 2023.

The Group’s balance sheet remained well structured and resilient with total assets and shareholders’ funds closing at ₦6.7trillion and ₦975.6billion, respectively. Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remained very strong, closing at 23.2%, while asset qualitywas sustained as IFRS 9 Stage 3 Loans ratio and Cost of Risk(COR) closed at 5.4% and 0.2% in March 2023 from 5.2% and0.6% in December 2022, respectively.

Commenting on the results, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc), Mr. Segun Agbaje, said; “Our first quarter results reflect the strength of the GTCO franchise, the quality of our decision making, and the unfolding success of our efforts towards becoming a leading financial services company in Africa. Despite severe headwinds, we delivered a decent performance, recording growth across key revenue lines. We are also not relenting in our resolve to better outcomes for people and businesses within our financial ecosystem.”

He further added; “2023 is shaping up to be another interesting year. Some of the challenges from the past few years are still lingering, and uncertainties ahead would test the resilience of most economies and businesses. We are confident in our positioning as a thriving financial services company underpinned by strong business fundamentals and will continue to benefit from a well-diversified earnings base.