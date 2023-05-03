Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Comedy » Jealous Lagos woman kills pregnant rival

Jealous Lagos woman kills pregnant rival

YouNews May 3, 2023 Comedy, Crime, Events, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 69 Views

A 42-year-old woman, Fatima Rahman, from Chad Republic has been remanded to the Ikoyi Custodial Centre for the alleged murder of her co-wife, Adizat, at her residence in Alejo Street, Ijede, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Fatima was arraigned on Tuesday before Magistrate P. E Nwaka at a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Yaba on one count of murder.

She was said to have been angry when she learnt that her husband had married another wife.

She reportedly visited the pregnant woman in her residence under the guise of being a nurse and stabbed her to death.

A neighbour of the deceased who saw her when she arrived at the residence was said to have indicted her after deep wounds were found on the deceased’s neck and head.

According to the prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, the defendant committed the offence on April 9, 2023, around 12.40pm at 43, Alejo Street, Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The charge read, “That you, Fatima Abdul Rahman, on April 9, 2023, around 12.40 pm, at 43, Alero Street, Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State in the Lagos Magisterial District did unlawfully kill one Adizat Abdul Rahman, 28-year-old, by stabbing her with a knife and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 222 and punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.”

The defendant’s plea was however not taken.

The prosecutor prayed the court to remand the defendant to a custodial centre pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

Granting the request, Nwaka remanded her to the Ikoyi Custodial Centre pending legal advice.

Nwaka also adjourned the case till May 25, 2023, for trial.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Zenith Bank Delivers Strong Q1 2023 Results with Exceptional 41% Gross Earnings’ Growth

Zenith Bank Plc has announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ending 31st March ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023