Wike honours President-elect Bola Tinubu in P/Harcourt

President-elect Bola Tinubu has arrived in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers, to inaugurate some projects executed by Nyesom Wike, governor of the state.

The president-elect was received by Wike and some government officials at the airport on Wednesday morning.

Tinubu is expected to inaugurate the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and magistrate court building in Port Harcourt.

Wike had declared Wednesday as a public holiday in the state for the visit of the president-elect.

The governor had said Tinubu’s visit is his first visit to any state since he won the election.