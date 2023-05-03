Wike honours President-elect Bola Tinubu in P/Harcourt

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
May 3, 2023

President-elect Bola Tinubu has arrived in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers, to inaugurate some projects executed by Nyesom Wike, governor of the state.

The president-elect was received by Wike and some government officials at the airport on Wednesday morning.

Tinubu is expected to inaugurate the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and magistrate court building in Port Harcourt.

Wike had declared Wednesday as a public holiday in the state for the visit of the president-elect.

The governor had said Tinubu’s visit is his first visit to any state since he won the election.

