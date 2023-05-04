Chris Mba Is Dead !

A veteran Nigerian pop singer, Chris Mba, who was down with heart disease has been confirmed dead. It was gathered that Mba died on Wednesday night at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

His death was confirmed by his wife through her social media platform.

Confirming his death, General Manager of Premier Music, Michael Odiong, said the musician known for his signature Jerry curl hair has been down for a while with heart-related disease.

Signed to Premier Records, the Chris Mba was popular in the 80s for his signature jerry curl and hits like ‘Funky Situation’, ‘Baby Don’t Cry’, ‘Making my Way’ and ‘Love Everlasting’.

It may be recalled that he also performed at an evening of tributes organised for the late Ras Kimono by the Copyright Society of Nigeria in August 2018.

In 2019, journalist Azuka Jebose raised alarm about Chris’ health. He said the singer was down with heart disease and urgently needed financial assistance.

Mr Jebose said the singer sent him a distress message on WhatsApp seeking financial assistance to help pay for treatment at LUTH.

“Jebose this is a serious health challenge for me and my family. Please, my brother, help me. We buy drugs every day and hospital bed costs N50k,” he was quoted as saying.

Chris was in the news in June 2018 following a 17-year-old suit he pressed against Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc. The lawsuit was eventually ruled in his favour.

The singer sustained a serious eye injury in 2000 after he was horsewhipped at NB Plc’s Star Mega Jam staged at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

He subsequently pressed charges against the company in 2001 at the High Court sitting in Enugu which returned verdict in his favour, prompting an appeal.

The singer was eventually awarded N3,478,718.50 against NB Plc.