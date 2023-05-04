Gbadegeshin positions self as New Alaafin, Oyo Govt denies

Oyo State Government, is insisting that it has not approved or recognised anyone as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The Alaafin of Oyo stool became vacant after the transition of the 45th Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

The monarch joined his ancestors at 83, in April, last year, after spending 52 years on the throne.

Speculation is going viral that one of the contestants for the Alaafin of Oyo stool, Lukman Gbadegesin, has been appointed as the new monarch.

Formerly known as Prince Lukman Adelodun Gbadegesin, the new and 13th Alaafin of Oyo, the well circulated report claim is Oba Lukman Adelodun Gbadegesin.

Prior to now, the do pronounced new monarch had been engaging with his kinsmen.

On September 13, he arrived the Palace of the Alaafin of Oyo where he was screened by the Oyomesi.

Oba Gbadegesin is described as a delightful man with a much-loved personality…and even Emi lokan spirit.

He hails from the Gbadegesin family of the Agunloye Ruling House. He is a grandchild of Alaafin Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II, the predecessor of Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi III.

Oyomesi, the Oyo traditional council led by the Bashorun, started interviewing potential successors from an 86-man shortlist, including Gbadegesin, on September 5, at the Agbala Ogun Hall in the Alaafin’s Palace in Oyo.

Among those screened are,

The candidates OKE APO (GBADEGESIN)

Abdul Rashidi Adewale GBADEGESIN

Dr. Abidoye GBADEGESIN

Abdrasak Adegoke GBADEGESIN

Kabiru Adebayo GBADEGESIN

Isiak Olatunde GBADEGESIN

Basiru Adeniyi GBADEGESIN

Monjeed Abiola GBADEGESIN

Lukman Adelodun GBADEGESIN

Babajide Aderoju GBADEGESIN

Abdmonjeed Adekunle GBADEGESIN

ILAKA OLAWUWO

Ajibade Adebayo ADELADAN

Tella Biliaminu KOLAWOLE

Tiani Hammed ADEBAYO

Salami Saheed BABATUNDE

Ladigbolu Adewale ADEREMI

Adekunle Mutahir ADEGBOYE

Alh. Tesleem Oriade LADIGBOLU

Adekunle Kamal ADEYEMI

Adebisi Jeleel ADENIYI

ISALE-OJA

Oluokun Kasali AGUNLOYE

Adekunle Gafar ADEBAYO

Tella Meroof ADENIYI

Owoade Wahab Folorunso ADEREMI

Adewusi Mukaila OLANREWAJU

Olaide Dauda OLADIMEJI

Tella Adeniyi KAREEM

Agunloye Adelayo ADEREMI

Aderogba Idowu AGUNLOYE

Morounranti Hakeem ALAYOAYO

Gbadegesin Taofeek AGUNLOYE

Remilekun Enitan ADENIYA

Razak ALAYOAYO

Akinade Abdul Rahman ALAYOAYO

LADIGBOLU

Archbishop Prince Lawrence Sanda Ayo Ladigbolu

Lukman Alabi Olugbenga Ladigbolu

36.Hakeem Abiodun Adeyanju Ayinde Ladigbolu

Ayobami Adewumi Sanda Ladigbolu

Amidu Abiodun Ladigbolu

Muideen Adekunle Ladigbolu

Kolade Tunde Saani Ladigbolu

Adegboyega Ibrahim Ladigbolu

Abdulquadri Opeyemi Ladigbolu

Ismaila Aderemi Belawu Adekunle Ladigbolu

Adebimpe Wasiu Abiodun Ladigbolu

Taofeek Adewumi Ladigbolu

Rasaki Kamorudeen Osuolale Ladigbolu

OWOADE AGURE

Owoade Hakeem Babatunde Adetunji

Owoade Ibrahim Abiodun Olayiwola

Gbadegesin was a former Personal Assistant to Alhaji Aruna Elewi, a Minister of State for Communication during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration. He is also reported to have been an associate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is also the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general elections

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, insisted that the selection process of the new monarch is ongoing.

The process is ongoing, the state government has not approved or recognised anyone as the new Alaafin of Oyo.”

As far as we are concerned, we must follow due process. The moment the process is completed, we will make it public.

Meanwhile, one of the contestants for the vacant Alaafin of Oyo stool, Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu, yesterday, warned against fake news over the emergence of the Oyo monarch.

The retired Bishop, who spoke with Vanguard, said there was need for caution over such publication.

He said: “As a critical stakeholder in the contest for the stool, I am supposed to know. But as it is, nobody told me anything.

“I doubt if the news is true. More so, Makinde told the whole world last Tuesday during the swearing-in of Justice Iyabo Yerima as substantive Chief Judge of Oyo State, why the selection of the new Alaafin was delayed.