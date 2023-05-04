Gbadegeshin positions self as New Alaafin, Oyo Govt denies

Oyo State Government, is insisting that it has not approved or recognised anyone as the new Alaafin of Oyo.
The Alaafin of Oyo stool became vacant after the transition of the 45th Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.
The monarch joined his ancestors at 83, in April, last year, after spending 52 years on the throne.
Speculation is going viral that one of the contestants for the Alaafin of Oyo stool, Lukman Gbadegesin, has been appointed as the new monarch.
Formerly known as Prince Lukman Adelodun Gbadegesin, the new and 13th Alaafin of Oyo, the well circulated report claim is Oba Lukman Adelodun Gbadegesin.
Prior to now, the do pronounced new monarch had been engaging with his kinsmen.
On September 13, he arrived the Palace of the Alaafin of Oyo where he was screened by the Oyomesi.
Oba Gbadegesin is described as a delightful man with a much-loved personality…and even Emi lokan spirit.
He hails from the Gbadegesin family of the Agunloye Ruling House. He is a grandchild of Alaafin Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II, the predecessor of Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi III.
Oyomesi, the Oyo traditional council led by the Bashorun, started interviewing potential successors from an 86-man shortlist, including Gbadegesin, on September 5, at the Agbala Ogun Hall in the Alaafin’s Palace in Oyo.
Among those screened are,
The candidates OKE APO (GBADEGESIN)
Abdul Rashidi Adewale GBADEGESIN
Dr. Abidoye GBADEGESIN
Abdrasak Adegoke GBADEGESIN
Kabiru Adebayo GBADEGESIN
Isiak Olatunde GBADEGESIN
Basiru Adeniyi GBADEGESIN
Monjeed Abiola GBADEGESIN
Lukman Adelodun GBADEGESIN
Babajide Aderoju GBADEGESIN
Abdmonjeed Adekunle GBADEGESIN
ILAKA OLAWUWO
Ajibade Adebayo ADELADAN
Tella Biliaminu KOLAWOLE
Tiani Hammed ADEBAYO
Salami Saheed BABATUNDE
Ladigbolu Adewale ADEREMI
Adekunle Mutahir ADEGBOYE
Alh. Tesleem Oriade LADIGBOLU
Adekunle Kamal ADEYEMI
Adebisi Jeleel ADENIYI
ISALE-OJA
Oluokun Kasali AGUNLOYE
Adekunle Gafar ADEBAYO
Tella Meroof ADENIYI
Owoade Wahab Folorunso ADEREMI
Adewusi Mukaila OLANREWAJU
Olaide Dauda OLADIMEJI
Tella Adeniyi KAREEM
Agunloye Adelayo ADEREMI
Aderogba Idowu AGUNLOYE
Morounranti Hakeem ALAYOAYO
Gbadegesin Taofeek AGUNLOYE
Remilekun Enitan ADENIYA
Razak ALAYOAYO
Akinade Abdul Rahman ALAYOAYO
LADIGBOLU
Archbishop Prince Lawrence Sanda Ayo Ladigbolu
Lukman Alabi Olugbenga Ladigbolu
36.Hakeem Abiodun Adeyanju Ayinde Ladigbolu
Ayobami Adewumi Sanda Ladigbolu
Amidu Abiodun Ladigbolu
Muideen Adekunle Ladigbolu
Kolade Tunde Saani Ladigbolu
Adegboyega Ibrahim Ladigbolu
Abdulquadri Opeyemi Ladigbolu
Ismaila Aderemi Belawu Adekunle Ladigbolu
Adebimpe Wasiu Abiodun Ladigbolu
Taofeek Adewumi Ladigbolu
Rasaki Kamorudeen Osuolale Ladigbolu
OWOADE AGURE
Owoade Hakeem Babatunde Adetunji
Owoade Ibrahim Abiodun Olayiwola
Gbadegesin was a former Personal Assistant to Alhaji Aruna Elewi, a Minister of State for Communication during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration. He is also reported to have been an associate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is also the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general elections
The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, insisted that the selection process of the new monarch is ongoing.
The process is ongoing, the state government has not approved or recognised anyone as the new Alaafin of Oyo.”
As far as we are concerned, we must follow due process. The moment the process is completed, we will make it public.
Meanwhile, one of the contestants for the vacant Alaafin of Oyo stool, Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu, yesterday, warned against fake news over the emergence of the Oyo monarch.
The retired Bishop, who spoke with Vanguard, said there was need for caution over such publication.
He said: “As a critical stakeholder in the contest for the stool, I am supposed to know. But as it is, nobody told me anything.
“I doubt if the news is true. More so, Makinde told the whole world last Tuesday during the swearing-in of Justice Iyabo Yerima as substantive Chief Judge of Oyo State, why the selection of the new Alaafin was delayed.