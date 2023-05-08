Charles III Crowned King At 1st UK Coronation In 70 Yrs

Exactly 240 days after the demise of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, Prince (now King) Charles III has been crowned as successor to the royal throne.

The exercise took place at the Westminster Abbey today (Saturday) and was well attended by world leaders. All customary and royal rites were duly followed and performed.

The coronation ceremony was completed when a loud declaration of GOD SAVE THE KING by the large crowd of personalities present.

Recall that the king’s mother passed on on the 8th of September 2022 and since then, the tradition for succession was slowly and steadily followed to a completion on Saturday 6th May 2023.

Charles III as heir to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, has now been officially crowned king in the first coronation in Britain since 1953.

At 12:02 pm, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the solid gold St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s head as a sacred and ancient symbol of the monarch’s authority.

Cries of “God Save the King” rang out from the 2,300-strong congregation at Westminster Abbey and trumpet fanfares sounded at the climax of the solemn religious confirmation of his accession.

Outside, ceremonial gun salutes blasted out across land and sea while bells pealed in celebration at churches across the country.

The build-up to the Christian ceremony of prayer and praise — steeped in 1,000 years of British history and tradition, with sumptuous robes and priceless regalia — has been mostly celebratory.

But even before Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, left Buckingham Palace for a rainy procession to the abbey, police arrested dozens of protesters using new powers rushed onto the statute book to crack down on direct action groups.

The anti-monarchy movement Republic — which wants an elected head of state — said six of its organisers were detained, while climate activists Just Stop Oil said 19 of its number were held.

Nevertheless, dozens of Republic activists held aloft banners on the route of the procession route, declaring: “Not My King.”

Both Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International voiced concern at the arrests. “This is something you would expect to see in Moscow, not London,” HRW said.

London’s Metropolitan Police has some 11,500 officers on the streets in one of its biggest ever security operations. It has warned that it has an “extremely low threshold” for protests.

As well as being the first coronation in 70 years, it was the first of a king since 1937. It was only the second to be televised and the first in colour and streamed online.