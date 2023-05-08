I’m not lobbying to become Tinubu’s Chief of Staff — el-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Saturday, dismissed the speculation that he could emerge as the Chief of Staff to the President after the swearing-in of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

El-Rufai disclosed this at the inauguration of the Gombe Geographic Information Systems Service Centre, after performing the groundbreaking of 550 Shongo homes and gardens under the Family Homes Fund of the Gombe State Government.

He said he was committed to contributing to the country’s development through useful counsel, indicating that he would prefer to operate in the private sector after handing over as governor on May 29.

He said, “I will be leaving in 22 days, but I will be available anytime if you need (a) troublemaker. I will be in the private sector.

“I’m not going to be any chief of staff. I will take a break and advise people, like Governor Inuwa Yahaya, if they need it.”

Explaining why he would not accept an offer to serve despite his support for Tinubu, the Kaduna governor said though he was aware of the speculation about him being considered for a presidential appointment, he had not discussed such with Tinubu.

El-Rufai stated, “I have not had the discussion with the President-elect and I don’t want to speculate. I read on the pages of newspapers and I see all kinds of portfolios assigned to me.

“I’m a committed Nigerian and I want to see my country make progress, and whatever I can do to contribute to the development I will but I don’t have to do it working in the government. “Everyone working in the private sector or civil society is contributing; there is no one way to contribute to the country and I will never stop working for Nigeria’s progress.”

Speaking on Yahaya’s re-election, El-Rufai said, “When the presidential result was announced and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu came second, we were quite worried about the re-election of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

“But I was very pleased that the people of Gombe have shown once again that they know how to separate the wheat from the chaff.

“They know those that work for them. They know those that promise and break their promises by being strategic and selective in their voting that they returned Governor Inuwa Yahaya with overwhelming votes of over 130,000 votes for the election and even increased the number of APC members by two.”

The Kaduna governor further said Nigeria needed a favourable mortgage policy to solve its housing deficit which stood at about 18 million.

Yahaya said his administration would continue its agencies towards achieving the state government’s objectives.

“I’m happy to say that the successes recorded in GOGIS will continue because we have the political will to sustain and support GOGIS and take it forward,” he added.

On his part, the Director-General of GOGIS, Kabiru Hassan, said the organisation had secured digital certificates of occupancy, digitised over 22,000 manual land files out of the 27,000 it had in its records.