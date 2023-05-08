Max Air Flight Experiences Tire Bursts During Landing

On May 7th, 2023, a Max Air flight with 143 passengers and 01 infant on board, departing from Yola at around 14:05, was scheduled to arrive in Abuja at 15:00. However, the aircraft experienced two tire bursts on landing Abuja, and the emergency response team quickly responded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

We are pleased to report that all passengers and crew on board the aircraft are safe and sound. The airline has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the passengers are comfortable and are being taken care of during this time. They have been conveyed to the arrival terminal with their luggage and belongings.

The aircraft tires are being replaced and the aircraft will taxi to the ramp for further investigations before being released for future flights.

Max Air is committed to providing safe and reliable air travel to all its passengers. We thank all the passengers for their patience and understanding for what transpired.

The airline would like to extend its appreciation to the airport authorities, emergency services, and all relevant agencies who responded promptly and professionally to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew on board.

Max Air will continue to provide updates on the situation as more information becomes available.

Signed

Management