Ohanaeze says FG abandons Ekweremadu in hours of Need

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has chastised the Federal Government for failing to assist the embattled senator.

In response to the UK court’s decision, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, spokesperson for Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said the Federal Government did nothing to assist Ekweremadu

They did not treat him like someone who had served meritoriously in this country,” he said in an interview with one of our correspondents. Rather, while he was dealing with the difficulties, the Federal Government issued charges and allegations of corruption and seized his property.

This is a man who has walked with you for years, and when he needed your help, you were busy talking about auctioning off his properties.” All of this indicated that he was being pursued not only by the UK court, but also by the FG.”

The spokesman described the judgement as “shocking” and “painful,” and said Igbo leaders would pay Ekweremadu a visit soon, adding that the former lawmaker would emerge “stronger and better.” “Before now, though not as Ohanaeze, we have visited him in prison,” he added. Even as he begins his sentence, we intend to do so.

It is both shocking and painful to think that an illustrious Igbo man of that calibre would be involved in such a sentencing. However, there is nothing we can do about it for the time being.