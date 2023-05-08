One Dies As Car Crushes Tricycle Conveying Family of 4

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
YouNews May 8, 2023 Celebrity, Crime, Investigation, Press Release Leave a comment 74 Views

A Sport Utility Vehicle crushed a tricycle carrying a family of four along Isheri-Igando road in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State on Sunday killing one passenger.

According to our correspondent, the driver of the SUV, which was speeding towards the Igando area of the community, lost control and collided with coming vehicles, which included two commercial buses and a tricycle.

Other passengers were critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital.

The victims include the tricycle rider, a couple and their two children who were said to be on their way to church.

