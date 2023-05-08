Turai Yar’Adua advices Remi Tinubu : You’re his only true adviser; be patient

Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua, the wife of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, has advised the incoming First Lady to be very patient and never stop advising her husband, as others would only tell the President what he wants to hear.

Turai said this in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Saturday.

While responding to a question on her advice to the incoming First Lady, Turai said she should be ready for attacks, but that she must be patient.

On the 29th of this month, Senator Bola Tinubu will be sworn in as President and Commander-in-Chief of this country.

Therefore, his wife, Pastor Oluremi, becomes the First Lady.

The former First Lady, Turai, said: “Thanks be to Allah. My advice for her is that she should be patient and continously be patient.

This is because if her husband would be like Umaru, who stood for the right course, she would be the target. That was what happened to me.

“My husband was not taking alcohol, he does not go after women, he was not corrupt. So the only thing they could do to upset him because he loved his wife, was to attack his wife.

“So she should be patient and never relent in advising him.

She is the only one that will genuinely advise him. Others would only tell him what he wants to hear.

The wife is the only one that would give him information and ask him to investigate. She should leave other things to Allah.”

On how she managed criticisms then, she said, “Well, even he (Yar’Adua) knew it was coming. So he often said, ‘Turai please be patient. This is the price you’ve to pay for being my wife’.

“But husbands love their wives. Anyone who would say my husband loves me; he too loves his wife. So It’s natural.

“Whatever he doesn’t like, I don’t like either. When I was First Lady, I was cooking. I cook food for him.

“Even though I met a kitchen, I set up my own kitchen and engaged a private cook who I paid.

“So if you have a good understanding with your wife and you don’t quarrel, they would say your wife dominates you. It’s nothing but understanding.”