It’s final, Adeleke is Osun Gov.. Oyetola lule

Whatever hope that is remaining on the side of APC’s Oyetola to be returned as Osun State governor vanished into thin air today !

And Adeleke’s adrenaline actually rose, as he broke , naturally, into dancing steps. It’s his signature.

He should the Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed his election as the Governor of Osun State.

The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 dismissed the appeal filed by former Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola in the election petition he filed against the incumbent Governor, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke

The anticipated judgment was delivered on Tuesday afternoon by a five-member panel of the apex court in Abuja.

It held that the Court of Appeal correctly reinstated Adeleke as Governor of Osun State after the Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal invalidated his declaration as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Former Governor of Osun State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola, had dragged Adeleke, who flew the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party, to the Tribunal.