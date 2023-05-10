Buhari’s teeth ailments revealed, as Dentist extends his stays in UK

President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his Dentist, who has started attending to him.

Femi Adesina,Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) revealed this in a statement Tuesday.

Adesina said “The Specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced.

President Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles lll on May 6, 2023, the statement recalled.

It may be recalled that around November last year, President Muhammadu Buhari was, in London and he revealed to Nigerians that he was in hospital over there for eye, ear, and teeth problems he had been experiencing since 1978. That was 45 years ago.

The President had been going to London for medical help since 1978, about 37 years before he became President, and quell criticisms by the opposition parties of missadventures into the public purse to sanitise his health.

Even in the 2015 presidential campaigns, it was obvious General Buhari, as he then was, had health challenges. His voice was hardly audible, lacked staying power, and he spoke little. If his mandible, the largest bone in the skull which holds the lower teeth in place has a problem, the lower jaw may misalign with the upper jaw, causing speech inaudibility.

The President teeth may also be experiencing calcium loss, molting, gingivitis (inflammation of the gums) and pyorrhea, purulent inflamation of teeth sockets which may lossen teeth and make them fall away.

He may also have gone to dentist for “cleaning and polishing”

