Davido’s Second Baby Mama Celebrates Daughter’s Sixth Birthday

Singer Davido’s second baby mama, Amanda, on Tuesday celebrated their daughter, Hailey, on the latter’s sixth birthday.

Amanda shared series of pictures on her Instagram stories, describing Hailey as the sweetest, smartest, and funniest girl ever.

The emotional mother also expressed how blessed she was to watch her daughter grow into a super-intelligent girl.

She said, “Happy birthday to my baby, my bestie, my big girl. I can’t believe you are six today. Makes me so emotional.

“God has blessed me with the sweetest smartest, funniest baby girl ever. I am so blessed to be your mommy. So blessed to watch you grow into this super intelligent girl, even your teachers are amazed by you.

“You have such a big heart and are so kind, I love you so much. I pray God keeps on blessing you and keep you healthy and protected for me. Mommy loves you so much, seriously my little bestie”.

Credit: Instagram | lapubelle

