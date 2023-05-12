Doctor sedates, rapes Patience in sick bed

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, has ordered that the Chief Medical Director of a private hospital in the state, Dr Ayodele Joseph, be remanded at a Federal Correctional facility for allegedly raping a nurse in his hospital.

Ayodele, the CMD of Ayodele Hospital in the Sawmill area of Ilorin, was standing trial before the court over the alleged rape of a patient who came for medical treatment in his hospital.

A police report revealed that the defendant, (Dr. Ayodele), sedated the patient, who is a professional nurse and eventually had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

According to the report, the nurse went to the hospital for medical treatment when the doctor, who claimed to be having 27 years of experience in the medical field, took advantage of her under sedation.

“Investigation into the matter, however, led to the recovery of the video recording containing sexual action of the defendant on the victim while medical text also confirmed that the said nurse was assaulted and raped,” the report said.

The government prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, informed the court of the gravity of the offence and the motion exparte attached to the police report seeking the remand of Ayodele in the correctional centre.

The trial Magistrate, Jumoke Kamson, who handled the case granted Ayeni’s prayer for remand of the doctor while the matter was adjourned till 18th May, 2023 for mention.