EFCC probes 26-Yr-Old Luxury Hotel Owner ?

Precious Ojo, aka obago

a 26 year-old has been arrested following a petition received from a United States of America citizen, on his fraudulent activities.

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arrested one Precious as a suspected internet fraudster in Oghara, Delta State.

The petitioner had alleged that the suspect impersonated one Raymond Bush who works in the US Treasury to defraud her of $268,000.00.

The suspect was arrested at his hotel in Oghara.

He confessed to building the luxury hotel with his alleged proceeds of crime