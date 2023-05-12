Police arrest 2 suspects for stealing 15 goats

The Osun Police Command has arrested two suspects for stealing of 15 she-goats and one Lexus RX 300 jeep.

The suspects; Naheem Segun, 46 and Suraju Isiaka, 33, were arrested for conspiracy, stealing and unlawful possession of 15 she-goats and one Lexus RX 300 jeep with registration no LSR 194 HE.

In a release made available to Journalists on Tuesday in Osogbo, Osun Police Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola stated that the duo were nabbed around 3:10am by Police team from Safer Highway Patrol along Odeomu-Sekona axis.

“Today being 10/05/2023 at about 0310hrs, police team from Safer Highway Patrol along Odeomu-Sekona axis arrested the above named suspects in possession of 14 live and one dead goat (she-goat).

"Upon interrogation, they confessed to have stolen the goats from different locations in Osogbo, Ikirun and lla-Orangun. The goats were to be sold to one lya Bisola at Mile-12 Lagos State. More so, the suspects confessed to have been operating in Osun State since 2019.

"The suspects stated further that their time of operation is between 8pm to 10pm before night guards at various locations report for duty.

"The suspects also affirmed that those stolen goats are usually sold for prices ranging from five thousand Naira to ten thousand Naira,"Opalola concluded.