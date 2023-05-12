Sitting Senate President, other Anti-Akpabio lawmakers probe Missing‘ NDDC N1.4 Trillion

It is not yet Uhuru for Akpabio’s bid for Senate Presidency.

He now faces a fresh hurdles as Lawan Orders Immediate Probe of ‘Missing‘ NDDC N1.4 Trillion.

The Senate Presidency bid of ex-Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, is facing fresh hurdles after the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, ordered a probe into how a whopping N1.4 trillion was allegedly spent without appropriation.

The probe is being seen as an assault on Akpabio’s bid to clinch the position of the Senate President.

Akpabio was not Lawan’s preferred choice for the position with sources saying the Senate President prefers either the Northwest or Southeast for the number three position in the land.

Although Akpabio was Minister of Niger Delta, the NDDC has its board with independent operational guidelines.

During his stint as Minister, there was frequent friction between him and the commission with several reports of Illegal approval and expenses executed by orders from the Minister.

Akpabio also faced serious inquest from the parliament when the budget of the commission was under consideration.