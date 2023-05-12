Two lesbians escape lynching in Ibadan

Two women suspected to be lesbians barely escaped being lynched by an angry mob after reportedly being caught in bed in an amorous engagement in Ibadan, Oyo state recently.

According to eyewitness accounts, the women, Funmilola Adekanmi and Joy Ajayi were known to be cross-dressers.

It was gathered that they were both assaulted and tied to a tree as they were being prayed upon to be delivered from evil spirits suspected to be behind their abnormal act.

It was decided by the community leaders and local security mob that the two women are to be banished by leaving the community and never to return as they were a bad influence on their children, society, and religion.

Observers said these two women are lucky to have escaped being lynched as the angry mob threaten and banished them never to return to the community.

The Ibadan community decision-makers have vowed to have these women hanged if they dare make a return to the community