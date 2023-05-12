Zenith Bank’s rating increases with Record-Breaking Dividend Payment

The share price of Zenith Bank Plc increased by roughly 7% after the company set the standard with its massive dividend payout to shareholders that was approved at its annual general meeting.

Shareholders accepted the proposed final dividend payment of N2.90 per share at the company’s annual general meeting, bringing the total payout for the fiscal year 2022 to N3.20 per share.

With more than 31.396 billion shares outstanding, Zenith Bank distributed N100.47 billion in dividends throughout the course of the year. Positive movement in the share price of the bank caused the lender to be valued again in the top spot.

According to stock market data, Zenith Bank’s market value increased by 6.65% over the course of the last seven trading sessions to N755.085 billion.

Many equities analysts at Broadstreet are very bullish on the Tier-1 bank due to its high dividend payment and earnings, which are accompanied by almost no boardroom turbulence.

Jim Ovia, CFR, the founder and chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, gave a speech at the AGM in which he thanked the shareholders for their enduring devotion, dedication, and support, all of which have contributed to the bank’s exceptional performance since its foundation.

Additionally, Jim Ovia, CFR, the bank’s founder and chairman, was praised by group managing director and chief executive Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu for leaving a lasting legacy and setting the standard for the bank’s ongoing excellence.

The Board of Directors’ and Management’s commitment to continuing the bank’s growth trajectory in the upcoming years, with a focus on digital and retail banking, was again emphasised in the Zenith Bank GMD.

The Board and Management of Zenith Bank were praised by Dr. Faruk Umar, President of the Association of the Rights of Nigerian Shareholders (AARNS), for continually providing value to shareholders despite the difficult economic climate. He also thanked the employees of the bank for their fidelity and commitment.

The interim and final dividends were approved during the year, and Chief Timothy Adesiyan, President of the Shareholders Solidarity Association of Nigeria, expressed his happiness at the payout and praised the board and management for their great performance.

Speaking on behalf of the Esteemed Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mrs. Adenike David commended the Chairman and the bank on their outstanding achievement, which was demonstrated by the multiple awards they got for the 2022 fiscal year. She also commended the bank for disbursing a 2.90 kobo final dividend and a 30 kobo interim dividend.

In spite of difficult macroeconomic conditions, Zenith Bank Group increased gross earnings by 24%, from N765.6 billion in 2017 to N945.5 billion in 2022.

This was caused by a 26% increase in interest income over the previous year and a 23% increase in non-interest income. Due to the bank’s dominance in the industry and the confidence of its clients, customer deposits increased by 39%.

The elevated yield environment helped Zenith Bank’s net interest margin rise from 6.7% to 7.2%. Even though they increased by 17%, operating costs were still lower than inflation.

Despite headwinds in its key sector, the financial services behemoth maintains solid asset quality. According to information from its financial statement, growth in customer deposits was principally responsible for the 30% increase in total assets.

By 2023, Zenith Bank Group hopes to increase its market share, restructure as a holding company, add new business verticals, and pursue growth in all of its targeted domestic and foreign markets.

Due to its history of success, Zenith Bank has received various accolades, including recognition as the top bank in Nigeria for the 13th year running by Tier-1 Capital