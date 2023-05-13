Ekiti gov struggles with predicessor’s Shadow, says Stop comparing me with Fayemi

Governor Biodun Oyebanji if Ekiti State has told indigenes to stop comparing his administration with his predecessor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The governor described the comparison as inappropriate and absolutely unfair in all its measures, saying he doesn’t feel good about it.

Oyebanji spoke in Ido-Ekiti in Ido/Osi council on Friday at a special stakeholders engagement marking his 200 days in office.

The governor was reacting to commendation of administration and condemnation for his predecessors, especially by social media commentators.

Oyebanji, who was visibly angry, said comparing his administration with that of ex- Fayemi, who he described as his leader amounts to a waste of time.

The governor insisted that his government is an offshoot of the immediate past administration.

According to him: “I want to appeal to people not to make a distinction from ex- governor Fayemi-led administration and mine. We are one and I said it again we’re one, my administration is an offshoot of Fayemi administration. So, there’s no distinction between what he has done and what am doing,

“If Oga were to be Governor by now most this am doing is what he will be doing because this is something we’ve put down together in the developing plan, which is guiding what i am doing.

” So I appeal to our people particularly on social media,I don’t have control on what you say but I appeal to you to moderate your comments. Governor Fayemi is my leader and i will continue to respect him. He’s has done a lot for this state and still doing it and he need your prayers for him to do more for us”, he said.