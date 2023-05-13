Electricity company Staff Electrocuted, Dangled On Air Before Falling

The University of Benin (UNIBEN), community, Ekewan campus and its environs were Thursday, May the 11, 2023 thrown into shock when a yet-to-be-identifed man suspected to be a staff Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) electrocuted. He reportedly died at the spot.

In a video that had went viral Thursday morning, the man, who wore electrical safety clothing with BEDC inscription, was seen at the top end of an electrical pole close to the institution’s gate, apparently trying to fix power problem in the axis.

According to an eyewitness, the man climbed the pole with the belief that a colleague he asked to turned off the central switch of the electricity had done that, but unfortunately that was not apparently done as he was held up on the pole dangling for some minutes, and before the central power was switched off, he had been electrocuted.

When the power was switched off, people down waited for his body to be rescued, his body fell on the ground, and in the process vomited blood, and before he was rushed to the hospital he gave up.