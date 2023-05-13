Emefiele set for study leave in Harvard, accuse of ‘fleeing’ for Tinubu

This opportunity for Emefiele to flee the country before Buhari leaves office on May 29, 2023, comes amid corruption and terrorism-financing allegations against him.

Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria has reportedly been granted study leave by President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, Sources said that the country’s secret police, the Department of State Services, which made futile attempts to arrest and detain Emefiele in the past over the damning allegations against him, is not happy about the prospect of seeing the CBN governor evade justice.

“The DSS has kicked against the study leave reportedly granted to Emefiele as it means he will flee the country before May 29 when another government comes in,” a source said on Friday.

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress will be sworn in as Nigeria’s new president on May 29 barring any court judgement to the contrary as his election victory is being challenged at the election petition tribunal.

In March, a former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, said Emefiele’s life would be made miserable by the incoming administration of president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

According to Sani, Emefiele’s life and activities under the incoming government will be like ‘Zebra in the hands of Tigers’.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Assembly made the statement on his Twitter page a week after the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declared Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Considering the controversies that have surrounded the Naira redesign and cashless policy under Emefiele’s leadership in CBN and the fact that Tinubu alleged that the Naira redesign policy was targeted at sabotaging his presidential ambition, Sani said, “When Baba is gone, Emefiele will be like Zebra in the hands of Tigers.”