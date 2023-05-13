Ex-US President, Trump appeals $5m verdict in sexual abuse trial

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has moved to appeal a New York jury’s verdict that held him liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer, E. Jean Carroll.

Last year, Trump was sued by the former Elle magazine columnist for defamation and battery. This was after the New York State Adult Survivors Act, took effect and gave victims of sexual assault a one-year window to sue their alleged abusers decades after attacks may have occurred.

Trump had vehemently refuted the allegations, tagging the suit a “scam” and Carroll a “nut job”.

Following the weeks-long trial, A nine-person jury reached a decision on Tuesday finding Trump liable of sexual assault but not rape. He was also found liable for defamation after calling her claims a “hoax”.

In documents filed on Thursday at a Manhattan federal court by Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, it was stated that the ex-president was appealing the $5 million damages awarded against him as well as “all adverse orders, rulings, decrees, decisions, opinions, memoranda, conclusions or findings” declared by the presiding judge, NBC News reports