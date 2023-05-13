Golden Eaglets Knocked Out of U-17 AFCON

Nigeria’s Under-17 football team, Golden Eaglets, have crashed out of the ongoing Under 17 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Algeria.

The team lost 1-2 to their Burkina Faso counterparts in the quarter finals of the event at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Thursday.

The result means that Nigeria could not secure a ticket to the 2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in November, after failing to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing AFCON.

In the match, Aboubacar Camara put the Burkina Faso team in the lead in the 45th minute of play, following a defensive error from Tochukwu Ogboji.

Nigeria’s goalkeeper Richard Odoh made an effort to block the ball aiming for the back of the net, but without much power in that attempt, the ball fell at the penalty area and needed Ogboji to clear but an indecisive attempt gave Camara the chance.

Ogboji also adjudged to have fouled Lassina Traore in the 18 yard box and penalty was given against Nduka Ugbade’s tutored side at the 57th minute.

Camara converted to increase the goal tally for his side.

Nigeria however responded 10 minutes later via a tap-in by Abubakar Abdullahi to reduce the goal deficit for the home team.

Abdullahi’s effort was not enough to see the Golden Eaglets through as the game finished in favor of their opponents.

Meanwhile, Morocco, Mali, Senegal and Burkina Faso have all booked places at this year’s World Cup.