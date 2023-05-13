Housewife To Sweep Court Premises For 21 Days…see her offence

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered a housewife, Doosu Samuel to sweep the premises of the court for 21 days for pouring hot water on a 15-year-old girl.

The police charged Samuel who lives at Logo 1, Makurdi with causing grievous hurt punishable under section 248 of the penal code laws of Benue, 2004.

Samuel who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Kelvin Banongo in his ruling condemned the act of the convict.

He ordered the convict to clean the premises from 10a.m to noon with effect from Friday to June 5, on a daily basis except on Sundays.

The magistrate further ordered the court registrar to contact the officials of the Correctional Centre, Makurdi for supervision.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Omayi Ujata told the court that the police received a distress call from Ene Terwase on May 7, 2023.

Ujata, said that the complainant told the police that the convict poured hot water on her daughter, Mimidoo Samuel without any just cause and injured her.

He said that the victim was swiftly rushed to the Benue University Teaching Hospital by the police where she is still receiving treatment.