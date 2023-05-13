Prof Akinfeleye’s Wife dies of Cough, just before 40th wedding event

The erudite scholar in Mass communication Professor Ralph Akinfeleye has lost his wife of 40 years to the cold hands of death.

His wife– Chief Mrs Carol Anike Akinfeleye according to family source passed on to glory during a short illness.

“Am still in shock because cough that looked so harmless and should have been treated with simple medication landed her in an hospital and never came back home alive” Prof Akinfeleye lamented.

In a mournful tone, he said ” We were looking forward with excitement to our 40th wedding anniversary in September as we discussed it daily . Just too bad and painful! But the Lord is on His Throne!!!.”

The deceased was the Yeye Gbekonuyi of Idanre Kingdom. and former school Principal and Director of Education in Lagos State.

Her funeral ceremonies will be held on June 15 and 16 at Odode, Idanre, Ondo State.