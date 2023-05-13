Sophia Momodu fires back at Davido, issues him a stern warning

Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of singer, Davido has had enough of him.

Taking to her Snapchat page to fire back at him, Sophia Momodu warned him not to dare her.

The mother of one vowed to spill the teas if he continues to provoke her.

“Don’t you dare 🧢 or imma set it on all 🔥”.

Davido had seemingly reacted to Sophia Momodu’s rants on financial abuse.

The fashion connoisseur had gone on an extensive rant about the financial abuse of women.

The mother of one stated that financially bullying a woman into staying with you has got to be the most disgusting thing a man can do.

In a series of posts on her Twitter page, Sophia Momodu bemoaned the Nigerian system which she claimed doesn’t have laws that protect women and children.

She questioned why a man would make a woman take on his responsibilities because she chooses to move on and never look back.

However, Sophia in her lengthy write-up made no reference to anyone. But many assumed she was referring to Davido.

Reacting to it, Davido took to his Twitter page to share a screenshot of him doing his “unavailable” dance while adding that he’s got no time for “wahala”.

“I no get for wahala I dey IBIZA!!!!