Adesanya’s Ex-girlfriend, go for Half Of His Wealth as Alimony… “Like Hakimi, my assets are protected”

Israel Adesanya’s Ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Powdrell, Takes Him To Court To Get Half Of His Wealth Because They ‘Dated For Too Long’

Adesanya and Powdrell who hails from New Zealand were never married and she also did not have any child for the mixed martial artist but she believes she’s entitled to half of his assets because they dated for too long.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has taken to social media to slam his ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell after he takes him to court to get half of his wealth.

According to reports making the rounds online, Isreal Adesanya’s ex-girlfriend takes legal action to get half of his wealth because they dated for too long.

UFC fighter Sean O’Malley on a podcast expressed displeasure at the demands issued to Adesanya by the woman.

On his podcast, he said, “They are not married right they were never married I didn’t believe it she want’s half of his st. I don’t know how their relationship was ever because I didn’t even know he had a girlfriend, but to want half of his st to want half of what he’s gone out there and done is absolutely ridiculous.

I mean it’s hard to say who knows maybe if they were together for 15 years since the beginning and she didn’t work because she was constantly making him food massage and at the gym doing all this stuff for him.”

Adesanya through his skill as an elite fighter along with incredible business acumen has been able to build an empire. However, Charlotte who doesn’t have kids for her ex, believes that she has a stake in Adesanya’s wealth for supporting him through the years to become UFC Champion and because they dated for a very long time.

Reacting, Israel Adesanya wrote; “Very relatable…Imagine being so fken entired that you think you deserve what a man has worked his whole life for When you came into his life with nothing and tried to leave with Millions. But like Achraf Hakimi, my assets are protected. I woulda taken half her shit too, but I don’t want half of NOTHING.”

He added; “Women’s “Standards” are merely fairytales they, they have after living in a nightmare.”