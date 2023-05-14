Arrested Seun kuti : “I will coperate with the Police “

Famous singer and political activist, Seun Kuti has said, he will coperate with the Police

This is following an assault on a policeman in Lagos captured on a viral video.

The singer had been spotted violently confronting a policeman which led to slapping and pushing the uniformed officer along the Third Mainland bridge.

Clearing the air on the incident, Seun Kuti without stating the exact issue that led to the confrontation affirmed that the officer tried to kill him and his family.

He pressed on to urge Nigerians to mind their businesses to avoid the policeman losing his job as he possesses a piece of evidence to back his claim.

In his word;

“He tried to kill me and my family. I have the proof butt no dey chase clout. He has apologised and I have agreed not to press charges. Make una mind una business make the poor guy no lose him job.”

Already there are reactions on the trending issue:

Reacting to the video, a tweep @usmanlade, wrote, “Seun Kuti can’t escape this sha. He don buy market.”

A popular tweep, @PoojaMedia, said Kuti had no right to assault the officer, adding that he was looking forward to seeing the police handle the case.

He wrote, “You have no right to slap a police officer though. I will love to see how the police handle the case of Seun Kuti and slapping a uniform man.”

Another tweep @DejiAdesogan said, “Seun Kuti publicly assaulting a police officer on uniform is totally unacceptable. Honestly, some celebrities think they’re above d law in Nigeria, many get away with barbaric acts they can’t display in “saner climes.”

A Twitter user, @Obajemujnr_ , wrote, “Nobody is above the law; Seun Kuti (Mr. Know All) slapping a policeman should serve a jail term for it. We might not like the Nigerian police, but give them the respect they deserve. He preaches good governance while beating a police officer.”

On Instagram @oyin_ayobam wrote, “Let justice be served. Control your anger. Respect the uniform. We want a better country it starts from us.”

Another Instagram user, @tonia.gram_ wrote, “What is wrong is wrong. Irrespective of how police behave most times, I won’t justify what Seun did. He don enter trap.”

Another user, @viviantunuza added, “Why was he not arrested on the spot? am sure the police officer assaulted was not the only one at that spot. Must everything get the attention of the IG to do the right thing? It was annoying to see anyone slapped and most incredibly a police on duty. He should be dealt with.”

