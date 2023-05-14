Doubts over claims by Doctor who rape nurse during Surgery

The Medical Doctor arrested in Kwara for Sedating and Raping Patient is claiming that the victim is his girlfriend of many years.

But many are putting a lie to his claims:

“So, how come he was the only one in the theatre for the surgery? No nurse, no anesthesiologist.”

“Did the Dr in question think we are all mumu! How on Earth will a single person carried out an operation without the help of a nurse or ward attendants. Who does that?

Even if the person is his girlfriend, does that give him audasity to carry out operation on her without anyone to assist him?

. The law will take it’s course, let him face the music.

It will be recalled that

“On May 5, 2023, a female victim (name withheld), a nurse by profession, reported to the police that she went to Ayodele Hospital at 290, Sawmill area, Lagos Road, Ilorin, for surgery. The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Ayodele Joseph, during the treatment, sedated the patient, which led her to become unconscious.

“Before the sedation, fearing any mishap, the patient activated her telephone and placed it in a vantage position to record the surgery unknown to the doctor before the expected surgery.

“She woke up from sleep after the surgery to find herself fully naked, and when viewing the recorded video, she discovered that the said Dr Ayodele Joseph had unlawful sexual intercourse with her while under sedation.

“Investigation led to the recovery of the video recording of the sexual action of the said doctor on the victim, which was also corroborated by the medical examination conducted on the victim.”

-Mr Paul Odama

Kwara State Commissioner of Police

She is my Girlfriend

“She is my girlfriend and we have dated for eight years. I trained her as a nurse; I sponsored her to a school of nursing in Lagos and I employed her. How can I rape a lady that I have had intercourse with several times? What else do I want to see in her body? She only wanted to set me up to rip me of some money. Already, she has collected a substantial amount of money, which is with her. She has already collected about N500,000 from me on this issue and she is still demanding more money.”

, Dr Ayodele Joseph

Chief Medical Director

Ayodele Hospital, Ilorin