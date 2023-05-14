Famous Actor Murphy Afolabi is dead !

He died from injuries sustained from fallimg down in the bathroom.

The famous Nigerian actor was born in Osun State. He is from the town of Osogbo. His birthday is celebrated by his fans, his friends, family and himself on May 5th.

This year the celebrity turned 47 years old.

After completing school, the future actor entered Ire Polytechnic. His main field of study was movie production, mass communications and theater art. The Nigerian celebrity graduated years ago, in 2001.

Murphy Afolabi began acting long before his college years and graduation when he was a little boy.

His first experience was a movie titled ‘Ifa Olokun’ under Dagunro’s guidance.

The actor is well recognized for his movie such as ‘Owowunmi,’ ‘Jimi Bendel’ and ‘Mafi Wonmi.’ He is also a famous film scriptwriter in Nigeria and boasts a big number of nominations.

His talents have been noticed and he has been nominated as the best director, actor, and producer by City People. Murphy Afolabi biography in the movie industry features more than 60 films.

Besides being fond of writing scripts and producing films in the Yoruba language, the actor enjoys an exciting life full of entertainment, happy and sometimes scary moments.

He once escaped death .There was a time when Murphy Afolabi was returning from a nightclub to one of Lagos hotels he was staying in.

A gang of armed robbers attacked when he got to the hotel. He was attacked and lucky to escape their bullets.

This could have been a horrible tragedy, but the actor was blessed.

That night at least two people were killed and the actor was robbed of his money, handsets, laptop, and other things kept in the car.

He’s the CEO of Fatuns Films Production and is rumored to own several houses and cars (2017 Infiniti JX35 SUV has been recently added to his vehicle collection). Rumors also mention that his estimated net worth is about 400,000 .

U.S. dollars.

Murphy has at least one child. Her name is Fathia Afolabi, and the famous actor periodically mentions her name in his Instagram posts.

For example, he recently congratulated her on graduation from the primary school and going to the secondary school.

However, the actor does not share information about her mother with the public.