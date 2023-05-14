Fela won’t do what Seun Kuti did – Police

The force spokesman, Adejobi, said Kuti had no justification for his action.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi

vowed that the rights of the policeman would be held and promised that if the cop was indicted in the investigation, he would also be punished.

He said, “Two wrongs cannot make a right. We have seen cases where policemen did wrong and we dismissed them, reduced their ranks and people know that when you report, we will take it up. That was why we also asked that investigation be done.

“But whatever it is, it is established that he (Kuti) assaulted a policeman and he will face the music.

And if the policeman did anything unprofessional, he will go for it. But his own is obvious.

“Officially, legally and morally, for a man to slap another man is condemned. I have not seen anybody praise him for what he has done.

Even if his dad were to be alive, I don’t think he will praise him.