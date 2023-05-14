Incredible ! Saint Obi is dead, since last week !

The Renowned Nollywood Actor is reportedly Dead .. after months of illness.

The incident sources said, occurred on Monday, May 7, 2023. He reportedly passed away after spending several months travelling to the hospital for treatment of an unspecified illness.

There has been no formal statement to date, and it appears that his sister, Mrs. Felicia Jofu, is purposefully withholding the information from his friends and the general public.

It is unclear as of the time of publication if his ex-wife, Lydia, has been told.

Sources who had seen him a couple of times, and recognized as Saint Obi, said he had died on Sunday May 6th and that the following day 7th, his body was taken to the morgue at JUTH.

The sister lives at 13 Metropolitan Street in Tudun Wada, Jos, plateau State, Nigeria.

Saint Obi is said to have recently relocated to his sister’s home in Jos, the capital of the Plateau State, and has frequently been spotted being transported to the hospital.

The fact that Mr. Obi was frequently spotted in the hospital was also confirmed by a source at JUTH.

Obinna Nwafor, better known by his stage name Saint Obi, was a famous actor from Imo State.

.

It is unclear why the news is being concealed from the public, but we have confirmation from numerous sources that he has actually passed away.

According to reports, the disagreement between his siblings is the reason why his death took almost a week to be made official.

Further details surrounding his death has been kept under wraps. The veteran was aged 57 years.

The movie star came into prominence in his role in Zeb Eiro’s ‘Sakobi’ and was featured in over 100 movies.

He is also well known for his roles in Candle Light, Goodbye Tomorrow, Heart of Gold, etc