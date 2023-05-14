Veteran Nollywood Actor, Mukaila Adedigba Is Dead !

Veteran Yoruba actor, Mukaila Adedigba, popularly known as Sikiru Adeshina, has passed away.

The sad news of his death was announced by Kunle Afod.

He wrote, “R.I.P Adedigba, We will surely miss you., We drank from your River of knowledge, we know how, important you are,the sad news this morning really broke my heart @alafinoro1 sun re ooo”

“Another library is burnt down today, A great philosopher, An icon with so much Yoruba knowledge, A lover of God

@alafinoro1, You departed this sinful world early hour of today, May your gentle soul rest in peace”