Fidelity Bank CEO gets Banker of the Year award

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, has received yet another recognition as she bagged the award of the Banker of the Year 2022 at the Champion Newspapers’ Awards of the Year 2022.

Held at the Eko Hotel and Suites at the weekend, the well-attended event featured top players in the nation’s public and private sectors.

Receiving her award in company of her family, friends and colleagues, an elated Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe said, “I am grateful for this recognition and I dedicate this award to the board, management and staff of Fidelity Bank PLC as well as my family for their support.”

Earlier in the programme, the Chairman of the occasion and the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, said when hardwork and integrity are not rewarded, mediocrity would be promoted.

He added, “The awardees have no doubt gone through a rigorous process of screening, careful and meticulous scrutiny to have been adjudged fit, proper in all ramifications. They are therefore worthy and deserving of these prestigious awards.”

For her own part, the Group Managing Director, Champion Newspapers, Dr Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, in her opening remarks said, “There is no gainsaying that the reward for hardwork is more work hence our humble appeal that more efforts be made to ensure that the nation realises its full potentials in all spheres of endeavour knowing fully well that the country is among the most endowed nations of human capital.”

“One of the areas I want to challenge the post-President Muhammadu Buhari administration is in the ease of doing business. It is my considered opinion that if the incoming administration can get it right in institutionalizing administrative structures which will eliminate the bottlenecks, the country will be able to expand her productive capacity.in a manner that will encourage greater foreign earnings beyond oil.”

Other awardees at the event include Chairman of, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA , Brigadier-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), who was conferred with the Man of the Year Award; Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who bagged the Life Achievement Award; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who received the Governor of the Year award; Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, who bagged the Governor of the Year, Good Governance award; Chief Dr. Cyril Onyekwelu Umunna Ajagu, who received the award of the Most Outstanding Savvy Investor of the Year; and High Chief Michael Onuoha, who bagged the Most Innovative Brand CEO of the Year award.

It would be recalled that Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe received the Banker of the Year 2022 at the 14th Leadership Annual Conference and Awards in January 2023 and the Best Banking CEO Nigeria 2023 in the 2023 Global Banking & Finance Awards in April 2023. She was also recognized as one of the top 10 female finalists in the Africa.com Definitive List of Women Chief Executive Officers (CEOs).