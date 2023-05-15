Students protest DSTV, GoTv rates increase, Storm Offices today

After Ignoring Implementation Of Pay-As-You-View Syste

The National Association Of Nigerian Students (NANS), has declared Monday to picket the offices of the Multi Choice Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) after it ignored the warning to reverse the plan of increasing the tariffs and also yield to the call of Nigerians by implementing pay-as-you-view tariffs.

On April 26th it was reported that the umbrella body of Nigerian Students issued a seven-day ultimatum to DSTV to immediately implement the Pay-As-You-View tarrifs system.

NANS had in a statement issued by the South West (Zone D) chapter, warned that if their warning was not adhered to, “we shall be left with no other option than to lock up all offices of DSTV until our demands are meant which is the mind of all Nigerians.”

However in statement on Saturday, which was signed by the Akinteye Babatunde, Vice President (External); Giwa Yisa, National PRO; Adejuwon Olatunji, Coordinator; and others, the NANS vowed to picket of office of the DSTV on Monday, May 15, 2023.

The students’ body cited its earlier letters to both the company and security agencies.

The statement reads: “On 26/04/2023, a press statement was issued by the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students Southwest (NANS Zone D), on the uneconomical increment in DSTV/GoTV Subscription charges.

“We gave a 7 days ultimatum to Multi-Choice Nigeria on review of charges and use of Pay-As-You-View Bill. A letter was also sent to the head office in Lagos, coupled with a reminder letter.

“After exhausting the first 2 C’s of ALUTA, Confrontation is the next mechanism to fight oppressors. The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students Southwest (NANS Zone D), is calling on all Nigerian Students across the zone to be available for a peaceful protest against the oppressor (Multi-choice Nigeria), on Monday 15th May, 2023 at the Multi-choice Head office in Lagos.”

The students’ body had earlier stated that the seven-day ultimatum became imperative to put an end to the alleged hardship and extortionist policy of DSTV on Nigeria.

NANS said, “Today we are aware that Multi Choice Digital Satellite Television has increased their tariffs without considering the standard of living of Nigerians. We have also waited for long to see if this same company will dance to the music of Nigerians who has been clamouring for “Pay As You View Tariff” but reverse is the case.

“This is the time to call on National Broadcasting Commission to go back to the commission act to regulate the ownership, activities and operations of Direct Broadcast Satellite Service Providers.

“DSTV is one of the leading direct to home service providers in Nigeria since its inception of operation far back 1995 and has also made a lot of profit with over 25million subscribers which is the largest market for its operations.

“We want the Federal Government to stampede their proposed plan in tariffs increment and also force them to implement the Pay As You View system. It is obvious that users are being placed on a fixed monthly tariff plan unlike what is obtainable outside Nigeria.”

NANS stated that despite records had shown that Nigeria constituted over 45 percent of DSTV global market share; yet over 50 percent of users were not enjoying what they were paying for due to series of engagement just to make a living and also due to lack of constant power supply.

“We are aware that DSTV operates a system of PAY AS YOU GO tariffs in other countries but chose to be inhumane and has hatred for Nigerians. As the Leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students in Southwest; we see this to be unfair and sardonic and also an act to keeps exploiting Nigerians.”

YOUNEWS get it from good authority that Multichoice says the upward review of DStv and GOtv packages was due to the rising costs of business operations.

The new rate which will begin from May 1, 2023, was announced in a text message to its customers

The company said the upward review of DStv and GOtv packages was due to the rising costs of business operations.

The text message reads, “Please note that from May 1, your monthly subscription (premium) will be N24,500. To retain your old price of N21,000 for up to 12 months ensure you are active by April 30”.

With this development, YOUNEWS Learnt that the price on the Compact Plus bouquet will increase from N14,250 monthly N16,600.

Monthly subscription for Compact will increase from N9,000 to N10,500, while subscribers on Confam package will pay N6,200 compared to the previous N5,300.

The subscriptions for DStv Yanga and Padi bouquets will rise to N3,500 and N2,500 respectively, as against N2,950 and N2,150.

For Gotv subscribers, the price for Supa package will increase from N5,500 to N6,400, while GOtv Max increases from N4,150 to N4,850.

More so, the subscription for GOtv Jolli package price will increase from N2,800 to N3,300, while the GOtv Jinja and GOtv Lite packages will rise from N1,900 to N2,250; and from N900 to N1,100, respectively.

This is coming barely a year after the Pay TV firm increased its subscriptions rates.

YOUNEWS reports that In March 2022, the company said the prices were increased due to the rising costs of inflation and business operations in the country