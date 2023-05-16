Hilda Effiong Bassey( Hilda Baci) emerges World Best, 100 hrs of cooking

With 100hrs Of Non Stop Cooking, Nigeria’s Hilda Baci Now Has The Record For Longest Cooking In The World.

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, on Monday night said she is awaiting official confirmation from the Guinness Book of Records for the longest individual cooking marathon.

She stated this in her response to Guinness World Records’ acknowledgement of an inquiry by one Alexander, in the early hours of Monday, asking why Baci’s success had not yet been recognised by the agency.

Alexander wrote, “Why is Guinness World Records not showing or talking about Hilda’s cook-a-thon? Can’t see anything on their pages (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube).”

In response to the inquiry, the Guinness Book of Records wrote on its official Twitter handle,

“We’re aware of this amazing record attempt, we need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record.”

Responding to its tweet, Hilda said, “I can’t wait for it to be official.”

