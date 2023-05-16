Indian who holds cooking record hails Chef Hilda Baci

The Guinness World Record holder for marathon cooking by an individual, Lata Tondon, is beyond envy and petty jealousy..

She has shown the world the meaning of live and let’s live, as she cheers Hilda on a mission to break the record she set !

( And Hilda did)

She drummed support for Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, who is on a mission to break the record.

The current record for the world’s longest cooking marathon is held by Tondon, who completed the task in 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs in Rewa, India, in 2019.

Sharing a video of Baci on her Instagram page on Sunday, Tondon wrote, “All the best, Hilda. Hope to see you on the Official Site of Guinness Book of World Records soon.”

As of Monday morning, Baci exceeded Tondon’s record time.