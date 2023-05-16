Seun Kuti on handcuffs, Legal questions raised as Police defend

Handcuffing Ṣeun Kuti and parading him at Ikeja and FCID, Pàntí is contrary to the provisions of the law.

A lawyer said “While this is not about the appropriateness or otherwise of Seun Kuti’s behaviour, which at best is despicable, handcuffing and parading him and posting his photographs in handcuff on the social media by the Lagos State PPRO is against the law of the land!

Considering that the accused, who is deemed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law, surrendered himself to the police, has rendered all the ignominy he was subjected to nothing short of killing a fly with a selfie hammer!

The police released a video clip and pictures showing the musician in handcuffs while being paraded by police officers at the SCID, Lagos.

Meanwhile, Olumide-Fusika, who accompanied Seun to the police station, critised the police for allegedly subjecting his client to a media trial.

The SAN complained that “Mr Seun Kuti was handcuffed and his photograph taken in the open by the Lagos PPRO, Mr Benjamin Hundeyin, who coordinated the parade and apparently shared the photograph of his parade in the media.

“Mr Kuti is presumed innocent until the contrary is proved by the state.

Therefore, the decision of the police to subject him to the media parade violates Section 9 of the Lagos State Administration of Criminal Justice Law, which has prohibited any form of parade of criminal suspects in Nigeria in Lagos State.

“The police are supposed to enforce the law but prefer to disrespect and break it so casually and randomly. A police institution that has no respect for the law it exists to enforce is not a good example to alleged lawbreakers.

“The decision of the police to handcuff Mr Kuti is equally illegal as it constitutes a violation of Section 5 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

“After handcuffing him, the police then drove him in a long convoy of heavily-armed personnel from Ikeja to Panti Lagos, where he was again displayed for viewing to the men and officers of that police formation, and is currently held.

“We await the next move of the police on the misdemeanor alleged against Mr Seun Kuti.”

Mainwhile, The Lagos State Police Command has explained the reasons behind the handcuffing of popular Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti.

The arrest of Seun Kuti was ordered by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, following a viral video that showed the musician assaulting a police officer in uniform on the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

Despite the fact that Kuti voluntarily surrendered himself to the authorities, several Nigerians criticised the police for using handcuffs during his arrest.

Responding to questions on the necessity of handcuffing Kuti and also inquired about the reason for collecting his shoe.

The Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, clarified that the handcuffing was part of standard procedure followed during detentions.

Hundeyin too said:

“He was handcuffed because the law empowers us to place on cuffs any suspect who has shown propensity for violence and propensity for evading justice.”