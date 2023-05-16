Seun Kuti’s Case Transferred, may be in Court today

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, did not put down any statement on his first day in detention, according to sources.

It is normal practise for those under interrogation to write statement while being grilled by detectives.

But the musician, who is currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for assaulting a policeman in Lagos State, insisted on seeing Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), before writing any statement.

Falana had sent Mr. Femi Akinyemi, one of the lawyers in his chambers to represent him when Kuti turned himself in at the Lagos Police Command headquarters, Ikeja, on Monday.

But all through the time he was under interrogation, Kuti refused to put anything in writing.

The source added that Kuti might be charged before a Lagos high court on Tuesday.

Earlier, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN, who is also a counsel to Kuti, had said he was not allowed to witness the musician’s interrogation.

Interestingly, the Lagos State command of the Nigerian Police Force on Monday transferred the case of the Afro beat singer Seun Kuti, to the Criminal Investigation Department Panti for further investigations.

He was moved to Panti after hours of interrogation at the command headquarters,” a police source

YOUNEWS gathered at the state headquarters of the command Monday morning, that the case was transferred to Panti after the artiste

Submitted himself to the police as promised by his lawyer Femi Falana on Sunday.

Benjamin Hundeyin, state spokesman of the police said Seun Kuti came early in the morning and was accompanied to the headquarters by a lawyer from the chamber of Femi Falana SAN.

“He came this morning and he has been transferred to the State CID Panti.”

The singer was caught on camera on Saturday assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge.

He was ordered arrested by the Inspector General of Police Usman Baba Alkali.