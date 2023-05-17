Motorists beware, as Buhari opens Dangote refinery May 22

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
May 17, 2023

Ahead of the proposed commissioning of the Dangote Refinery by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, twenty-second of May, 2023, the Lagos State Government has urged residents to plan their movement in and out of the Lekki-Epe corridor between eight a.m and two p.m.

A statement released by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation and signed by the Commissioner, Frederic Oladeinde noted that it becomes imperative for the State Government to alert the public, particularly regular road users in Lekki-Epe zone, due to high vehicular movement that will be witnessed in the axis as a result of the commissioning.

The Statement advised residents to plan their journeys around the axis, in order to forestall avoidable delays in travel time.

It added that Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA and other traffic enforcement Personnel have been charged to ensure effective management and control of traffic, urging Motorists to cooperate with them for seamless flow of traffic.

