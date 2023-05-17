Ooni Hails Hilda Baci For Breaking Guinness World Record

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has hailed the Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, for breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. Baci has set a new record for a 100-hour marathon cooking.

The monarch shared Baci’s photo on his Instagram account on Tuesday, praising her resilient spirit and toughness as a woman.

He wrote, “Today, like millions of Nigerians, I’m intrigued by #hildabaci resilient spirit, which exemplified the toughness but special grace that our women possess. What she demonstrated to our nation and every young person out there isn’t the glitz or reward system of breaking the Guinness World Record for “longest cooking time,” but the inexhaustible perseverance that every woman possesses.

“Every little girl in all our communities and local governments, like Hilda Bassey Effiong, deserves a chance to show the world her capacity to wrap us in her spirit of excellence. She has the ability to influence us, to break new ground in the most complex environments, and to substantially contribute to our nation’s economic prosperity.

“As a nation built upon family values, we must continue to recognise the significant contributions made by women throughout our country’s history. Their words and actions are cornerstones of our existence.”

Credit: Instagram | ooniadimulaife

—

Follow us for more breaking news and videos