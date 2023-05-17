Worries as Guinness Book yet to award Hilda Baci..” still verifying Hilda’s efforts”

We are all excited and super proud of Hilda Baci on her breaking the world records in a non-stop cooking session that lasted for 100 hours.

Guiness World Records (in a BBC article) has acknowledged the feat of Hilda, but a certificate is yet to be produced for this, let alone presented to her, as at today.

The trending picture of her with the certificate is not real.Fake…It is a doctored photograph of her !

Guinness World Records has released an official statement following the recent feat achieved by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci.

Baci, a Nigerian and an Akwa Ibom State native, surpassed the record for the longest cooking time by an individual, with a 100-hour record time. Baci beat Indian chef, Lata Tondon, who had completed the task in 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs in 2019.

The statement, released on their official website read; “She’s hoping to snap up the record title for the longest cooking marathon (individual) which currently belongs to Lata Tondon (India) with a time of 87 hr 45 min.

“Officials on our records team look forward to reviewing the evidence and hope to be able to verify Hilda’s efforts as a new record very soon.”

According to the British reference body, one of its spokespersons said they “are looking forward to receiving the evidence for its Records Management Team to review before we can confirm the record is official.”