Valentine Nwafor, a Lagos resident, woke up on April 13 to an unauthorised deduction of N3,050,000 from his Access Bank account.

Shocked because he had never activated the use of ATMs and USSD on the account, Nwafor went to an Access Bank branch on Iweka Road in Onitsha to complain about what had happened, but they told him they could not help.

He said he went to the Access Bank headquarters in Lagos the following Monday to ask the bank to refund his money but the bank asked him to be patient for 48 hours, which he said never came.

“Access Bank told me someone transferred my money to a Moniepoint account, and the recipient account was untraceable.

This is the same Moniepoint approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria,” Nwafor laments

“This is why I believe that someone from the bank is an accomplice in this case.

They did not send me a one-time password as banks should, but took my money. Now, I cannot pay my kids’ school fees.”

Nwafor said he had pleaded with Access Bank several times to send his money back to him but all they kept saying was that they were investigating the issue.

He said all Access Bank did was provide him with the phone number of the recipient.

“They said I should go to the MTN office to track the number. I don’t understand why. Shouldn’t the bank sort this out for me?” He asked.

Abdul Imoyo, spokesperson for Access Bank, has asked for the details of what happened, but he is yet to comment.