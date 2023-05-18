Fall of Polaris bank imminent, suspends 100 managers

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
There are clear indications that Nigerian commercial bank, Polaris Bank is heading for the rock !

Insiders have revealed to YOUNEWS that Polaris Bank is allegedly owing workers salaries, and have suspended over 100 management staff for having a nonperforming loan ratio above 5%.

Though, the loans were duly approved and interests earned by the bank.

YOUNEWS is also aware that several individuals and SMEs have closed their accounts with the bank and moved their deposits to what they called *’safer banks’.

A report on the development says “The management of the bank is looking into these issues .

And they are appealing to customers to exercise patience with the bank while it navigates through the difficult phase.”

However, at the time of filing the report, no official statement has been released by the bank.

